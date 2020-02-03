Pinney Library closes Feb. 16, reopens at new location in March

The interim location for Madison Public Library’s Pinney Library will close in mid-February and reopen at its new location in March.

It is currently at 211 Cottage Grove Road and will close to the public at 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

City officials say the library will remain closed during the move to the new location on 516 Cottage Grove Road. Pinney Library will then reopen March 12 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The Pinney Library is a much-needed asset to the East Side, and the space design and service planning came about from an intensive community planning process,” Library Director Greg Mickells said. “The expanded Pinney Library will allow us to serve more of the East Side community and meet demand for meeting spaces, technology, library resources, and expertise.”

Service details during the closure for library patrons can be found here.

The new library is located in Royster Corners in a 20,000- square foot space. It will feature expanded seating and meeting spaces, a PlayLab space for children ages 0-5, an outdoor space for events, a studio for maker projects, and a drive-through book drop.

The library is seeking LEED Silver certification for its energy efficiency and use of sustainable materials.

A gala will be held on Feb. 29 and will give the first glimpse of the completed project. Information on the gala event can be found < a href="https://mplfoundation.org/event/love-the-library-a-grand-opening-gala-for-pinney-library/">here.

