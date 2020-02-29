New Pinney Library hosts gala ahead of opening in March

The new Pinney Library location in Madison is set to open its doors in March, but on Sat. a gala gave some the first glimpse of the completed project.

Jenni Jeffress, the executive director of the Madison Library Foundation, said it is all to help ultimately raise about $175,000 to meet their goal for the project.

"We've been working on this project for many, many years. We have a brand new 20,000 square foot library on Cottage Grove Road, so we are just doing a big preview celebration; it is part of our fundraising," she said.

The event included food stations, a silent auction and more. The new library is located at 516 Cottage Grove Rd. and officially opens to the public March 12.