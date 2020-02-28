Pinney Library is ready to open their doors to the public

The multi-million dollar Pinney Library project is complete and the library is ready to open their doors for people to enjoy the many amenities the updated space has to offer.

The new space is four blocks down the street on Cottage Grove from the old Pinney Library location. It is double the size of the old location measuring at 20,000 square feet.

The library offers wireless printers, a play space for children five and younger, a drive-thru book drop off and the finishes are made from refurbished materials found in Wisconsin. For example, the wood ceilings are made from reclaimed ash salvaged from trees cut down in Milwaukee and Madison.

This project has been seven years in the making and according to the Madison Library Foundation the main reason for the multi-million dollar investment is because of the number of community programming and community gathering activities.

According to the Madison Library Foundation more than 135,000 people went to a Madison Public Library for a community programming event in 2018. The library is a space where people can use the computers, vote, spend time with family in the new play area and, of course, find a good book to read.

The new Pinney Library location is at 516 Cottage Grove Road and opens officially to the public on March 12th.

More information about the project click here.