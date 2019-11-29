Pit Bull mix wakes Appleton couple after elderly neighbor falls down

An Appleton couple is praising their dog for drawing attention to an elderly neighbor who had fallen in the night.

There is no shortage of love for Bella, as she snuggles between David Baye and Dacia Immel in the place she has called home for the last six months.

"We've got a little bit of a full house already, but we said that we would look after her. The initial idea was to foster her, but we can't. We foster failed right away. I fell in love with her right away," the couple shares in unison.

One of four dogs in the house, Baye and Immel are used to some barking in the middle of the night.

"Bella is the most alert of our squad, so she's always the first one to jump and bark," said Baye. "Normally, she comes right back."

That was not the case on Thursday night just after 10 p.m.

"We got up out of bed and made our way through our dining room to see what she was doing, and she was at the back patio door pawing at the glass, frantically," said Baye.

"I thought maybe a burglar or something was coming in my house," said Immel.

Instead, they looked out to find their elderly neighbor laying on the ground after a fall unable to get back up.

"We got her up and got her inside of the house and made sure she was able to sit and was alert," said Immel.

The couple calls it a happy ending to a story that could have turned out much worse.

"She had the intuition that something was wrong," said Baye. "Given the time of the year and temperatures we have in Wisconsin, it could have been a pretty sad situation."

Of course, Bella is being rewarded for a job well done.

"We had joked that she was going to be getting a lot of treats for awhile," said Baye.

The Pit Bull mix is also getting a lot of love from Facebook after Baye made a post about what happened. It went viral with more than 207,000 reactions and 78 thousand shares in a matter of days.