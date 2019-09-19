Pizza Hut joins forces with Cheez-It for new stuffed pizza

Step aside regular stuffed-crust pizza: Pizza Hut is introducing Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza.

It's available nationwide for a limited time for $6.49.

The restaurant chain made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

It includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese, and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting Tuesday, they will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 lineup menu items.

