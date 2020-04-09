Pizza Pantry owner gives back to first responders

A Darlington restaurant owner is spending her days giving back to healthcare workers and law enforcement officers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Sue Chambers owns the Pizza Pantry in Darlington.

"I started here actually in high school when I was 17," she remembered.

Forty years later, Chambers is still keeping busy running the restaurant.

"I just love the people, and I love what I do," she said.

When the coronavirus outbreak forced nearby restaurants to close completely, Chambers decided to stay open for curbside pickup.

"If I've been here this long, I'm going to stay, I'm going to stick it out," Chambers said of her decision.

However, as she watched the toll the virus took, she wanted to do more to help law enforcement officers and healthcare workers at hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

"They're on the front lines and they're taking their lives in their own hands every day, serving the public," Chambers explained.

Chambers got to work, doing what she does best. Once or twice a week, she makes a stack of pizzas and delivers them to hospitals, police departments and nursing homes.

Chambers calls it, "Making it great, one pizza at a time.'

For the people fighting to keep others safe, Chambers' act of kindness is a bright spot in their day.

"I was like, 'Yay food!'" said Rachel Ringberg, a registered nurse at Lafayette Manor, a Darlington nursing home.

Chambers called Ringberg earlier in the day to let her know they would be getting some free pizzas. Ringberg said it is nice to know that people are thinking of her and her coworkers, even though the nursing home is basically on lockdown.

"We give our heart and soul to these residents, and for somebody like Sue to give back to us is just amazing," Ringberg explained.

Chambers is used to helping her community, and for her, seeing the reaction to her pizzas is the only reward she needs.

"You get a smile every time you go, and that smile is worth a million dollars," Chambers said.

So far, Chambers has delivered pizzas to the local clinic, the hospital, the sheriff's department and another nursing home.