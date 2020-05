A pizza delivery driver had just dropped off food on Madison’s West Side when he was mugged on the way to his car, says police.

The driver said he was hit in the back of his head and robbed around 1:45 Sunday morning in the 4800 block of Sheboygan Avenue.

He thought he heard more than one person running off with his cash. The delivery driver was not seriously injured.

Police are checking the area for surveillance video.