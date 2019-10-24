Plan to save Fox Theater in Stevens Point falls through, building to be razed

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza say the city has received notice from the director of CREATE Portage County, that they have chosen to tear down the FOX Theater and abandon their plans to repurpose that facility.

The building was turned over to the then Arts Alliance of Portage County by the Sanders family in 2011.

Recently, the City Council approved an agreement with Create in a plan to repurpose the facility, and offered $250,000 to assist with the project.

"Unfortunately, the structure has continued to degrade and efforts to stop the declining condition have not been sufficient," a news release stated.

Recent inspections by the city and CREATE’s hired contractors have shown significant issues and have forced the city to issue a raze order to ensure public safety.

Wiza stated the city is disappointed that this plan to save the Fox fell through.

"With that being said, the city remains willing to discuss any last minute options with any other party that would have the ability to save the building," Wiza stated.

