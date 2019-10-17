Plane collides with pickup truck in Brown County

Emergency responders on the scene of the collision of an airplane and a truck.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office tells Action 2 News a small plane was coming in to land at an airfield just off County MM and it collided with a pickup truck.

There are critical injuries.

County MM, also known as Dutchman Road, is closed between Hidden Valley Lane and Rookie Lane. Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Ledgeview Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Public Service are on the scene.

