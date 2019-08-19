Plane crashes into field in Fort Atkinson, pilot is OK

Jefferson County officials said a plane crashed into a soybean field in Fort Atkinson Monday, next to the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport.

Deputies said they responded to the crash at 11:56 a.m. They were able to speak with the pilot at the scene, who was uninjured and the only occupant of the plane.

The pilot told officials that he experienced engine failure upon takeoff and tried to return to the airport.

He was unable to return to the airport and landed the plane in a field.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

