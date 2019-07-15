Plans to reroute Oregon Rotary Trail following flooded path

Since January 2018, The Oregon Rotary Trail has been closed due to high water levels across the popular bike path.

Jeff Rau, the Village of Oregon Director of Public Works, says 2018 was the second highest water year since 1884.

“What we have seen is over the last couple of years is that the water levels in this area continue to rise and rise,” said Rau. “This is indicative of what we’re seeing everywhere in Dane County, just an enormous amount of precipitation and an enormous amount of rain.”

Parts of the 3.1 mile stretch that connects to Fish Hatchery Road are still closed to the public.

“It’s a shame we had to close it,” Rau said. “It’s very peaceful and there’s a lot of wildlife.”

In 2015, the trail was first constructed and opened. Rau said it cost $790,000 to build.

When water first made its way onto the path, Rau had hoped it would eventually recede.

“Eventually it got a foot deep over the path and that’s when we realized we just had to close the path,” said Rau.

The Village of Oregon has $300,000 budgeted to repair the path and reroute it to higher ground.

Rau asks cyclists be patient as the plans take shape.

“I would love to have this open tomorrow but we realistically have to working the schedules that we have and the resources we have,” he said. “We want to get this open as fast as everyone else does.”

If everything goes as planned, the Village of Oregon would begin construction in spring of 2020.

