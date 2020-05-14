Platteville bar packed shortly after "Safer at Home" gets blocked

A bar in downtown Platteville posted a video on Twitter showing the establishment packed with people shortly after the “safer at home” order was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Nick’s Bar on 2nd Street posted the 36 second video around 9:30 Wednesday night. The video shows people sitting at every seat at the bar and multiple people standing against the wall.

Social distancing is not being practiced. No one is seen wearing a mask.

There is banner attached to the video that says “45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin….”

The video has received hundreds of retweets and replies along with thousands of viewers and likes.

