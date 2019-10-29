Platteville gas leak causes school evacuation, classes will resume Wednesday

Students at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center at Platteville will return to their classrooms Wednesday after a gas leak forced them to got to a different school Tuesday morning.

According to school district officials, a parent smelled natural gas Tuesday morning while dropping their child off at the school located on the 400 block of Broadway Street.

Students were taken to Westview Elementary School, located on Camp Street nearly two miles away.

Officials said no students were taken to the hospital or sickened by the gas odor. According to the school district the younger students had fun at Westview.

Alliant Energy crews resolved the incident Tuesday afternoon. Parents were able to pick up their children from Westview Elementary School or buses took the children home as normal.

Classes are expected to resume as scheduled on Wednesday.