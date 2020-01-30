Platteville man kicks police officer following OWI crash, sheriff says

A Platteville man is accused of kicking a police officer after he was arrested following an OWI crash in Grant County.

A deputy was sent to a single vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 80 just south of Lone Road in Cuba City on Wednesday at 2:13 a.m.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said before the deputy arrived Taylor Mulikin walked away from the crash. A K9 was used to track the 22-year-old, and was getting close to him when his brother, Tanner, picked him up, says the sheriff.

A sergeant the pulled their vehicle over and they said Mulikin was resisting arrest. He was arrested for his first OWI, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and cited for inattentive driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, and open intoxicants in a vehicle.

His brother was cited for obstruction.

Dreckman says Mulikin was taken to Southwest Health Center in Platteville where he kicked a police officer, leading to an additional charge of battery to law enforcement officers.