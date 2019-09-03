Platteville man killed in rollover crash

A 21-year-old Platteville man is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash near Montfort Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County sheriff' said the crash happened on CTH Q, just west of CTH G at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said Brandon Fuerstenburg lost control of his car while making a turn, causing it to roll. Both Fuerstenburg and his passenger, a 29-year-old Chicago man, were ejected from the vehicle.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Fuerstenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to UW-Madison by MedFlight. His condition is unknown at this time.

6 people have been killed in a crash in Grant County for 2019.