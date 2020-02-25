Platteville prepares for another postseason run

Platteville girl's basketball enters the WIAA postseason as one of the favorites in Division three, and it should come as no surprise with the Hillmen boasting a 21-0 record.

The 2019-2020 Hillmen squad is the first team in the girl's basketball program's history to finish the regular season undefeated, earning the No. 1 seed in the WIAA section three bracket, as they'll host Lodi on Friday night.

With Platteville's last three playoff runs have ending in the sectional round, it heightens the Hillmen's urge to carry their successful play into the postseason, "That doesn't mean anything going into tournaments. If we don't bring our best on Friday night then our season can be done but obviously bringing the momentum of how we did in the regular season to the sectional tournament is going to be huge." said Platteville senior guard, Josie Nies.

Fellow senior, Izzy Carroll added, "Throughout the season being 21-0 we've had the same high standards the whole time so going into the playoffs we're just trying to keep the standards as high as we can. "

Platteville still pulls from their past few seasons for experience in their perfect year, "We need to really push for where our goals are for this year and those past experiences have prepared us and gave us that push that we need." said senior center, Allie Cooley.