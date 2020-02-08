Playing piano to raise funds for American Family Children’s Hospital

Wisconsin students played piano to help raise money for American Family Children’s Hospital.

The money raised goes toward the music and therapy program at the hospital.

This is the 28th year in a row that Madison Area Friends of Piano has put this event on. Kids played from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Barnes and Noble near West Towne Mall.

Organizers say they hope it encourages other kids to love music.

“We want to promote playing the piano. It's a wonderful way for children to grow up learning music. It enhances their education and it’s good for the public to see children accomplishing what they do,” says Renee Farley, organizer and member of Madison Area Friends of Piano

Last year the group raised $8,000. This year, they hope to raise $9,000.

