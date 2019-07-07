Pleasant temperatures Sunday with low humidity

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 9:08 AM, Jul 07, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will bring sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity today. A warming trend is on the way through the middle of the week with some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79
WIND: NE 5

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 59
WIND: CALM

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82

TUESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 83

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS ENDING IN THE MORNING, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85

 