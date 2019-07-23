Pleasant temperatures and humidity levels expected Wednesday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures and humidity levels are expected over the next several days. Heat and humidity will return by the end of the week and the weekend.

TODAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A LATE-DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 80

WIND: NW 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 59

WIND: NW 5

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A LATE-DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 84

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 86