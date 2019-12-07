Pleasant weekend weather ahead cold temperatures

Saturday, December 7, 2019

4:15 a.m.

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No weather impact.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Expect gusty south winds at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.

Happy Saturday! It looks like this quiet stretch of weather will continue this weekend. Today will be mostly sunny. Even though it's going to be mostly cloudy, most of Sunday is going to be dry. Our next chance of rain/snow will come on Monday. An ARCTIC blast will arrive by midweek. The coldest air of the season will move into the area by Wednesday.

Today will be mostly sunny and not too chilly, especially for this time of year. Highs will be near 40 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. The weather won't stop anyone from decorating outside for the holidays.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high at 30 mph. The south wind will prevent temperatures from tumbling too far. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Drizzle or a sprinkle can't be ruled out late in the day. Most of the area will stay dry. If you plan on decorating for the holidays outside then make sure to use caution. Expect a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Our next big weather maker will arrive Sunday night into Monday. Rain will start to develop Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. With colder air filtering into the area, the rain will transition to all snow Monday afternoon. Temperature-wise, Monday will start out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. By the afternoon, temperatures will be near or just below freezing. Light snowfall accumulations of an inch or less will be possible. Northern Wisconsin will likely pickup several inches of snow. The snow will wrap up across the area Monday night.

As the snow moves out, much colder air is going to surge into the area. An ARCTIC blast will arrive by midweek. Highs on Tuesday will be only be in the teens. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest period next week. Lows will be near 0 degrees. Wind chills could be 5 to 15 degrees below zero. Highs on Wednesday will only be near 10 degrees.

The rest of the week will be cold, but it won't be as cold. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s and 30s. There might be a slight chance of snow towards the end of next week.