Plumbing experts urge public to winterize home

Frigid temperatures can lead to ruptured pipes if you aren't careful and local plumbing businesses are urging homeowners to winterize their homes now.

Checking the outside of your home is just as important as checking the inside.

Plumbing experts said you must disconnect the hose from the outside faucet. If you don’t, water is not able to drain out of your hose bib, which will cause it to freeze and burst.

H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing in Madison is expecting to be busy tomorrow with calls about ruptured pipes.

"Once it starts to warm up after a real cold freeze, water expands. When water expands and if there's something on the end and there's nowhere to go it's going to burst that pipe," Min Hilsenhoff, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection Plumbing Service Manager said.

Plumbing experts said it’s best to be safe than sorry to avoid an emergency.

"Don't procrastinate. I mean go out there get the hose off the outside faucet. Get the water turned off to it. Check to make sure you have good insulation," Hilsenhoff said.

