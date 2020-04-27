Plumbing in closed businesses could be 'breeding ground' for bacteria

Madison health officials said danger could lurk in the plumbing of closed businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Madison Water Utility and Public Health Madison & Dane County are warning people about the danger of stagnant water in buildings that have been closed for weeks. Officials said water in plumbing that has been sitting stagnant could be a breeding ground for bacteria and potential pathogens, like Legionella.

As businesses are starting to re-open under Gov. Tony Evers' new Safer at Home order guidelines, officials said it is crucial that business owners pay attention to their plumbing and make sure their water is safe.

Stagnant water will have to be flushed from both the hot and cold water systems in a building to get fresh, chlorinated water in.

Since the governor issued the first Safer at Home order in March, officials said commercial water use in Madison has dropped by about 40 percent.

CLICK HERE for a guide put together by Public Health Madison & Dane County to help businesses and other buildings re-open safely.