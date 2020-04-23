Pocan blasts FEMA, CDC for COVID-19 testing supply distribution

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan is calling out the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for not fulfilling Wisconsin’s requests for supplies needed to increase the state’s testing capacity.

“Wisconsin continues to suffer due to an insufficient federal response to our state’s testing needs,” said the Second District Congressman in a release on Thursday. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been non-existent in its abilities to quickly get us the supplies we need or even information about the status of those supplies.”

On March 26, Gov. Tony Evers requested items from FEMA to get the medical supplies needed so state and private labs can test for COVID-19 at capacity.

Pocan says more than half a million of supplies that have been requested were ignored.

““This morning, I was on the phone with FEMA’s regional administrator and their response was they just needed to know what supplies Wisconsin needed,” stated Pocan. ““This is not political—this is about the health of Wisconsinites. We can’t reopen our state without expanded testing capacity. Right now, the federal government’s inaction is our greatest roadblock.

The Wisconsin Congressional Delegation, which includes Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) and Senator Ron Johnson (R) also sent a letter to FEMA about Wisconsin’s requests on March 30.

One of the items Pocan highlights are MagNA Pure Nucleic Acid Reagent kits for 100,000 tests. The CDC delivered four kits, which can be used for 768 tests. Reagents are substances used to detect COVID-19 in samples.

According to the International Reagent Resource, which was established by the CDC, commercial suppliers are scaling up their production capabilities and they anticipate inventory supplies will expand.

As far as why order quantity is reduced, the IRR says, “Due to limited inventories and high demand, CDC may reduce some of the quantities ordered to ensure that states and counties across the United States can continue critical testing. The adjusted quantity in your order reflects what IRR can supply at this time.”

