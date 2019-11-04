Point Burger Bar in Middleton to close following costly flood repairs

Point Burger Bar Middleton is shutting the grills off for a final time, the restaurant’s owners announced Monday.

The owners say the location never recovered after costly repairs from flood damage last year. They tried to negotiate a new lease with the landlord, but to no avail. Now they decided to close the location for good.

The other four Point Burger locations will remain open, however, in Pewaukee, New Berlin and two locations in Milwaukee.

“We had hoped to continue our Wisconsin expansion with the Middleton location, but it wasn’t meant to be,” according to the owner’s post on Facebook.

“However, we appreciate Middleton community’s support over the past year. We would also like to thank our incredible staff for all of their hard work and dedication. Should the right opportunity come along, we would certainly be glad to return to Middleton.”