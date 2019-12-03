Police: 1 person, 1 dog injured after intruder entered home, firearm discharged

Eau Claire Police Department says one person and one dog were injured after an intruder entered a home and a firearm was discharged.

Bridget Coit, Public Information Officer with ECPD, says officers responded to the 2400 block of Moholt Drive in Eau Claire Monday night, for reports of an unknown male entering a residence and threatening tenants.

Officials say during the encounter a firearm was discharged and one of the people in the residence suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A dog also suffered minor injuries.

Law enforcement say the suspect fled the residence and they are still investigating. They believe the public is not in any danger.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the dispatch center at 715-839-4981.

