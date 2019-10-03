Police: 15-year-old girl fabricated school shooting threat at Sun Prairie High

Police say a 15-year-old female student was behind a shooting threat made at Sun Prairie High School Sept. 27.

Sun Prairie police say she fabricated a report that two female students armed with a handgun were talking about shooting up the school on Sept. 27.

In a release Thursday, police said the 15-year-old is being referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on charges of terrorist threats and obstruction. Police did not release her name.

After the girl anonymously called 911 and reported the fabricated threat, Sun Prairie police officers arrived and the school was evacuated.

Police searched the school and found no suspects or guns. Officers also reviewed security camera footage, producing no leads.

After the search students and staff were allowed back into the high school. News of a school shooting threat raised concern in the community on social media for hours, until police released their initial findings.

In a release Thursday, Sun Prairie police said they want to “thank all of the first responders who assisted in the evacuation, reunification, and investigation of this incident. We want to thank the Sun Prairie School District staff who were instrumental in providing an effective evacuation and reunification, as well as supporting the investigation.”

“We also want to thank all of the residents in the nearby neighborhoods who opened their doors to the students, and provided them with a safe shelter during this chaotic situation,” according to the release.

