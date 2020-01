A 19-year-old is behind bars after police say he punched a 1-year-old in the jaw.

The arrest report states Aaron Brand, 19, was captured on a video that “clearly depicts (Brand) punching a one-year-old child in the jaw.”

Brand was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 5 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of cruelty to juveniles.

