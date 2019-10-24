Armed robberies in Rock Co. overnight may be connected

Janesville police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for two armed robberies overnight.

Police said they responded to the Stop-N-Go on East Milwaukee Street at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The suspect left the store on foot before police got there.

A short time earlier, the suspect entered the store and demanded money while showing a handgun, according to Janesville police. He was given an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they believe the same man was involved in an armed robbery that occurred earlier in the night on Wednesday at Casey's General Store in Milton.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 30 years old, approximately 5'9", wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and black shoes.

If anyone has information, officials ask that you call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

