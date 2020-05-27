Police: 2 officers shot, woman found dead in North Dakota

Police say two law enforcement officers and a suspect have been shot and a woman was found dead at an apartment in a North Dakota city.

Authorities say two deputies were serving papers on a man at an apartment in Grand Forks when he opened fire on them Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Associated Press)

KNOX radio reports that other officers responded to the scene.

A Grand Forks police officer and Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputy were shot, as well as the suspect.

Authorities have not described the conditions of the officers or suspect.

Authorities say the woman was shot to death but haven’t explained her relationship to the suspect.

