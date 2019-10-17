Police: 28-year-old arrested on State Street after firefighters see him beat another man

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after Madison firefighters saw him beat a man carrying a skateboard on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, Brian C. Phillips was found on the 300 block of State Street by an officer at 3:45 p.m. Phillips was not wearing a shirt or shoes, but had blood on his back, arms, and face.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said Phillips resisted the officer and the firefighters came to officer's aid while backup was called to the scene. Phillips was placed in a spit hood after he began spitting at the first responders.

Phillips was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting and officer, and bail jumping. He was not charged with battery because a victim could not be located.