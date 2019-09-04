Police: 36-year-old arrested for beating and robbing man on Madison's Near East Side

A 36-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police said he beat and robbed a 50-year-old man on the city's Near East Side.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, the victim was walking on Jenifer Street around 6 a.m. Aug. 31.

DeSpain said Kiel Aaron approached the victim and began punching him. According to police, Aaron continued to beat the victim and eventually took off with the victim's money and bag.

DeSpain said the victim gave police Aaron's description and Aaron was arrested on Sept. 2 for robbery, battery and felony bail jumping.