Police: Baraboo drug dealer arrested in Madison

A 30-year-old Baraboo man is behind bars after Madison Police say he was trying to deal cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs in Madison.

According to Madison Police spokesman, Joel DeSpain, a detective for the Dane County Narcotics Task Force received information that a Baraboo man was traveling from Sauk County to Madison to deal drugs.

DeSpain said Christopher A. Funches was leaving a store on the city's East Side on Monday at 6:45 p.m. when he was arrested. Authorities say cocaine, cash, cell phones, and other evidence was seized.

DeSpain said at the time of Funches' arrest, he was out on bail for selling cocaine in 2018.