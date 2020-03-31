Police: Baraboo man arrested after getting intoxicated, drawing gun

A Baraboo man is behind bars after becoming intoxicated and drawing a firearm during an incident with police Monday.

Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said in a release that officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of 11th St., for a report of a physical disturbance involving a man armed with a gun.

Baraboo officers surrounded the home and eventually were able to take the man into custody.

He was then taken to St. Clare Hospital for a mental health evaluation and later at a facility in Madison "due to his level of intoxication," according to La Broscian.

"The name of the male is not being released at this time due to medical confidentiality," La Broscian added.

The Baraboo Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department and Baraboo Fire Department.