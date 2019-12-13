Police: Boy, 13, confesses to role in stabbing death of college student in New York

A juvenile was arrested in the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old college student in Manhattan.

18-year-old Tessa Rane Majors was stabbed to death just blocks from Barnard College in an armed robbery, Barnard College President Sian Leah Beilock said. (Source: CNN, WCBS)

City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson said in a statement that a 13-year-old youth was arrested on charges including felony murder.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said on Twitter that one arrest had been made in the killing and “this remains an active investigation.”

CNN reports the 13-year-old boy admitted to his role in the attempted robbery and stabbing of Tessa Rane Majors, a freshman at Barnard College.

Police say Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park early Wednesday evening when she was accosted and stabbed.

She then staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911. She died at a hospital.

Investigators recovered a knife Thursday but were not certain whether it was connected to Majors’ death.

Majors’ family said in a statement Friday that relatives are devastated by what they called “the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess.”

Police have said as many as three attackers were involved and New York’s police commissioner says detectives are making significant progress on the case.

Barnard College is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.

