Madison Police investigators believe burglars entered a home on Burke Avenue Friday morning through an unlocked kitchen window.

According to the Madison Police Department, the homeowners' dog began barking around 4:20 a.m. One of the homeowners got up and realized their home was burglarized.

Authorities said a purse was stolen, and the homeowner saw a group of people running towards Highway 30. The purse was found, but it was now missing cash and a car key.