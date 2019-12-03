Police: Burglars enters Madison home while family sleeps, steals car

Madison police officers notified a family they were burglarized after they spotted a door leading into their home was open.

According to Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain, officers found a van in the middle of Blur Ridge Parkway around 3:40 a.m. Monday. The officers also noticed a nearby garage door was open, and a door from the garage into the home was ajar.

DeSpain said the family had been sleeping and officers notified them their home was burglarized.

Officers learned the garage door was left open, and two sets of keys were stolen as well as a laptop computer, said DeSpain. Police believe the burglars moved the van to steal a 2016 Mazda CX that was inside the garage.