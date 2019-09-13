Police: Cameron stabbing and Barron County Highway 8 crash appear to be related

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says the cases of the Cameron stabbing and the Barron County Highway 8 seem to be related.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says there was a 911 call Thursday around 5:47 a.m. of a car and dump truck crash on Highway 8 west of Barron where they found car driven by 21-year-old Eldon Jackson of Cameron had crossed the center line and hit a dump truck driven by 52-year-old Robert Tourville of Prairie Farm.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and officials say Tourville was taken to Mayo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash caused the highway to be closed for more than four hours.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department then received a 911 call Thursday around 10:51 a.m. from 800 South Limits #23 where there were reports of a female who may have died from stab wounds.

Officials say the trailer where 22-year-old Audra Poppe of Rice Lake was found dead, is the trailer where Eldon Jackson lived, who was killed earlier that Thursday morning. Nobody else was located inside the trailer.

Jackson was also driving Poppe’s vehicle at the time of the crash, according to law enforcement.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says there is no danger to the public and they are not looking for any suspects regarding the cases.

