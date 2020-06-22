Police: Child sex crimes investigation turns up pipe bombs

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office says authorities who were investigating a man on allegations of child sex abuse found pipe bombs in a Burlington residence.

A sheriff's office release says that 38-year-old Kyle Gustin is being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes.

A search of online court records shows only the explosives charges. Authorities say the explosives were located in a safe in the basement of the residence and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad "effectively rendered the pipe bombs useless."

Court documents do not show an attorney for Gustin.

 