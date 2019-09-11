Police: Darlington man arrested after stealing UTV, crashing into building

A Darlington man was arrested on Monday after stealing a UTV from a business and then crashing into a nearby building.

According to Darlington Police Chief Jason King, 18-year-old Hunter L. Butteris stole the UTV from a business on Washington Street Monday night and crashed into a nearby building while he tried to escape arrest.

Butters was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County to treat his injuries.

Butteris was arrested for property theft, carrying an electric weapon, and criminal damage to property.