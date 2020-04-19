Police: Death investigation underway after single vehicle crash

A death investigation is underway in Madison after police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash Saturday night.

Witnesses report seeing a vehicle driving in the 4800 block of Hayes Rd just after midnight on Apr. 18. They say a vehicle was driving without headlights and speeding when it lost control and hit a parked sem-truck.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene the passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead, while the driver sustained minor injuries.

Officers say the driver is being interviewed, processed and charges will be forthcoming.