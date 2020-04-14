Police: Delivery driver robbed, injured in broad daylight

Madison police are looking for the man who robbed and injured a pizza delivery driver in broad daylight Monday.

Police said the victim was making a delivery on Nob Hill Road around 11:42 a.m. when a man wearing a medical mask flagged him down. The man with the mask made it appear he might be armed.

The suspect demanded pizza and money, according to officials. The driver attempted to cooperate, but as he reached into his car, the suspect slammed the door on the victim, pinning him between the door and the car.

Police said the robber made off with cash and food. He is described as black, in his 20's, 5'11", dark complexion, with a medium build. The victim saw him get into a dark blue sedan.

Police said the driver was non seriously hurt, but was in pain as he talked to officers.