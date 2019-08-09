Police: Driver was drunk in wrong-way fatal crash involving UW coach's family

According to A4 / WDIV, a wrong-way driver who caused a crash that killed herself and the wife and daughter of UW basketball coach Howard Moore near Ann Arbor was drunk, police said, citing a toxicology report.

As NBC15 has reported, on May 26 Moore, his wife, daughter and son were driving at night on M-14 in Superior Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit, when a wrong-way driver smashed into their car.

Authorities said Samantha Winchester crashed into a vehicle with the Moore's inside.

Howard Moore, 48, an assistant basketball coach for UW, and his son, 13, survived the collision. Moore's wife, 46, and daughter, 9, were killed in the crash.

"Howard will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health," UW officials said in a statement. "He will not coach during the upcoming 2019-20 season," A4 / WDIV reports.

Moore suffered cardiac arrest while on an ambulance to a hospital. School officials said he will not return to coaching this year.

Moore’s family asks that instead of sending flowers, they are accepting donations to The Moore Foundation.