Police: gunshot fired at employee of sub zero in Fitchburg

Fitchburg police are looking for suspects after someone fired at least one shot at an employee of Sub Zero.

According to Fitchburg police Sgt. Pete Johnston, several employees saw three men going through the parking lot at 6061 Basswood Dr. around 8:15 p.m on Thursday.

In a news release, Johnston said the suspects set off a car alarm and took off in their vehicle, an older, dark colored Chevy Lumina or Toyota Camry.

Police say an employee of Sub Zero followed the suspect vehicle for a short distance, until a shot was fired from the suspect vehicle.

The employee was not hurt. Officers found no evidence of property damage, but investigators say one spent shell casing was located at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.

