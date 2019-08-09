Police: Handgun found on State Street

Madison Police say a handgun was found on State State early Friday morning.

An officer was working routine patrol on State Street around 2 a.m. when she saw something fly into the roadway. The officer then found a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with a chambered round and a full magazine.

There were about 50 people in the area, and many took off as officers arrived. The MPD was able to speak with a couple of those who were present when the gun landed in the roadway. They told officers they didn't see or know anything.