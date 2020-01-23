Police: Handgun stolen from gun show at Madison VFW post

A thief stole a handgun at a gun show at a VFW post on Madison’s East Side, says police.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the theft at VFW Post 7591 located on Cottage Grove Road around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police there were two men who came into the gun show together with hoods over their heads. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said one of the two stole the gun.

Both men could not be located with an MPD K9 and DeSpain said there may have been a getaway car parked nearby.