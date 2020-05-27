Police: Hazardous materials at Fitchburg apartment had "explosive properties"

The hazardous materials found in a Fitchburg home Tuesday had “explosive properties,” but whoever owned them likely did not plan to use them to hurt someone or cause any damage, the Fitchburg Police Department stated in an update Wednesday afternoon.

The police department added that there is currently no threat to the community. In fact, FPD added its investigators found no indication that the potential explosives could have caused any injuries or destruction.

The person who lives in the apartment, on Chalet Gardens Road, was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation and treatment, the department continued. It did not release the individual’s name.

Following its investigation, the police department plans to turn over its findings to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if any charges are warranted.

According to police, officers had responded to the apartment around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a family member asked authorities to check on the resident. While there, the officers spotted “several potentially hazardous items” and evacuated the area. The people who lived in two apartments were provided housing by the American Red Cross, while the occupants of a third apartment made their own arrangements. Everyone was allowed to return just after 2 a.m.

Personnel from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Devices Unit, along with members of the 54th WMD-Civil Support Team of the Wisconsin National Guard, assisted with the investigation of the hazardous materials.

Fitchburg Fire Rescue and Fitch-Rona EMS also assisted.

