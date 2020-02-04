Police: Homeless man steals debit card from UW student who took him in

A young homeless man allegedly stole a UW-Madison students’ debit card after that student allowed him to live with him for a short period of time.

Riquel R. Lollis was arrested at Dane County Jail Sunday after he was already behind bars for theft, ID theft and bail jumping, says Madison police.

The recent theft occurred on Jan. 24 on the 500 block of West Mifflin Street.

The victim said he allowed Lollis to live with him and his roommates after they said the 21-year-old passed himself off as a UW-student and Badger athlete.

Police say Lollis is not a UW-Madison student.