Police: Impaired driver crashes into Beloit building, causes ‘extensive damage’

A Beloit building was severely damaged after a vehicle crashed into it early Monday morning.

Beloit police say Erin Groves was driving while intoxicated and crashed into the building at the corner of Broad and State Streets at 1:15 a.m.

The 36-year-old allegedly ran away from the crash site and police say she was found in a doorway on West Grand Avenue. The Rockford woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated –second offense, operating while revoked, unreasonable and imprudent speed, hit and run, failure to keep vehicle under control, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the building had 'extensive damage' including flooding on the first floor, exterior damage, and a bent gas line that did not rupture.