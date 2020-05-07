Police: Janesville suspects wanted for stealing dog food, diapers

Police in Janesville need your help finding two people they say stole $600 worth of dog food and diapers from Walmart.

Police posted surveillance images on Facebook of the suspects. Police say the images were captured on surveillance cameras May 2nd around 5:00p.m.

In the photos, a woman wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, dark glasses, and a navy-blue t-shirt is seen pushing a cart. In the other photo, a man is seen pushing a cart loaded with diapers. He’s wearing a white baseball hat, plaid shirt, and has a beard.

Police say if you recognize the suspects, called police at 608-755-3100 or call CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636

