Police: K9 tracks down man that ran from McFarland traffic stop

A 24-year-old Madison man was booked into the Dane County Jail after he ran away from McFarland police officers Thursday morning, said police.

According to the McFarland Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Siggelkow Road and Valley Drive for an equipment violation around 1 a.m. Police said after officers contacted the people inside the vehicle, the driver ran away. Chief Craig Sherven said a loaded handgun and methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

A K9 track was done and located the driver at a home in the 5100 block of Unity Way in Madison, said Sherven.

The driver was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/obstructing officers, and a parole violation.

The passenger, a 34 year old Madison man, was arrested for methamphetamine possession.

The McFarland Police Department was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, as well as officers and K9 units from the Monona and Cottage Grove Police Departments.

